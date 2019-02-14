Unbeaten Tigers demolish Defence Force 34-6

UWI Y’s Sherisse Richards,left, attempts to block the shot of Police Youth Club’s goal attack Kaliyah Cooper, during the Courts All Sectors Netball League encounter,on Tuesday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

MIC Tigers remained unbeaten in their seven matches of the Alternative Division in the Courts All Sectors Netball League after a blowout 34-6 victory over Defence Force, on Tuesday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

The Tiger’s goal-attack Aaliyah Modeste led the points tally in the match with 17 goals in 29 attempts while, her teammate at goal-shoot Crystal Jones added 11 goals from 17 and Abigail Boswell rounded off the scoring with six goals. Cella Bonaparte and Shermika Thomas both scored three points each for Defence Force. Kaliyah Cooper propelled her team Police Youth club (PYC) to third spot after a comfortable 24-15 win over University of West Indies (UWI) Y. Cooper topped the scoring chart with an impressive 16 goals while her offensive partner Jerine Noel scored eight goals. For UWI Y, Sarah Edwards and Sidoney Duncan scored seven and six goals respectively while Kadeemah Herbert chipped in with two goals.

Jabloteh’s Nissy de Peza tallied the most points of the evening (18) to lead her team to a commanding 29-13 victory against Las Lomas. De Peza recorded a goal percentage accuracy of 60 per cent to punish her opponents.

Also, scoring goals for Jabloteh were Natalia Browne (7) and Okeisha Mayers (4). The scorers for Las Lomas were Tabitha Small (9) and Debra Superville (4). After seven matches, MIC is in top position with 14 points followed by Bermudez (12) and (PYC) third with 11 points.

Fixtures for Today’s Alternative Division:

Bermudez vs UWI X 5.30pm

USC vs UWI Y 6.20pm

Defence Force vs TT Post 7.10pm

The matches that are scheduled for Sunday have been rescheduled to next Monday and Tuesday at the same venue.