Released teen tells kidnapping tale

Kenrick Morgan and his mother Linda Boodoo. Photo: Lincoln Holder

Kenrick Morgan, 17, who was kidnapped and taken to Venezuela for 31 days said, "I saw death. I was so afraid." The form five student of Morgua Secondary School said there was not a day he did not cry.

"I did not think I was going to see my mummy again. I just wanted to go home," the teen told Newsday.

The two were fed rice and cheese or dumpling once a day. Morgan and his cousin Kendell Singh, 24, were kidnapped while out at sea in Moruga, fishing in the Columbus Channel.

On Wednesday the cousins were released after a ransom of US $12,000 and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)." Speaking to Newsday today at his Moruga home, Morgan said they both are lucky to be alive.

"The food made me vomit and if we did not eat the food they would beat me on my head with a piece of wood," Morgan said he prayed every day.

"I thought that there was no escape from this place. I thought about killing myself so many times as snakes, rats, and roaches crawled over my body."

Morgan said they slept on the ground in farm ranches and said they did not stay one place. "We were always moved from ranch to ranch".

The teen and his cousin were taken to a doctor yesterday after being released.