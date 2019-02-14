N Touch
Friday 15 February 2019
Letters to the Editor

Reinventing Panorama

THE EDITOR: If Pan Trinbago and the NCC were serious about bringing Panorama into the 21st century, they may do well to take a look at the weekend festival model in the vein of such musical/cultural festivals as Lollapalooza and Coachella in the US.

Think about it: A complete weekend of pan and culture with people from all of TT and the world camped out and enjoying themselves from morning til late at night. Could be amazing? No doubt!

G ELIAS, Cascade

