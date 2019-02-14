Ramadhar: Elections needed in Venezuela

Venezuelans show their support for Juan Guaido as interim president during a rally at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

ST Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar says Government's stance of non-intervention in Venezuela is "antiquated" and described the government of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro as a failure.

He was speaking with the media on Tuesday after the reopening event of RBC's St Augustine branch and commenting on the non-intervention stance of TT (and Caricom).

"The idea of non-intervention is antiquated and outdated. When we all signed up to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we all agreed, as a people of the world, that human rights are to be protected.

"Sovereignty is an argument that is used by some as a protection for abuse of people and their rights. And to say that we cannot intervene and get involved is historical past."

He said thre had been international interventions in countries on behalf of democracy and to protect human rights, though not always successful.

Ramadhar said he recognised the need for new elections in Venezuela.

"I think (President Nicolas) Maduro has had his chance, and it's an abysmal failure. A country at one time – some are too young to remember – the wealthiest country in the entire southern hemisphere and certainly in the region: Caracas was the New York for many – and here we are: people are not having food, their liberties are curtailed."

Asked who he recognised as president of Venezuela, Ramadhar responded: "I recognise at this point in time the need for an election. Many have recognised (opposition leader and self-declared interim president Juan) Guaido as president.

"I think it is unhealthy for us to recognise a person. If we are saying there must be an election, the popular sentiment seems to be Guaido, and I would recognise him as the leader of a populist, popular environment.

"But I would say they should have the election as soon as possible to set that matter behind us."