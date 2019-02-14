Providence, San Juan spank opposition in schools rugby

Bishop’s Centenary’s Nicolette Coggings runs with the ball as she escapes a tackle from her Providence Girls’ opponent, during a match yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

PROVIDENCE Girls Catholic School and San Juan North Secondary School recorded resounding victories yesterday in the Girls Schools Rugby League, at the Queen’s Park Savanah, Port of Spain.

The victory for San Juan North Secondary ensured them a spot in next week’s final against table toppers Bishop’s Anstey High School who won by default against Bishop’s Centenary College B team.

It was one-way traffic in the match-up between San Juan and Tranquility as San Juan blew away their opponents 21-0. They were simply unstoppable offensively as they counteracted any defensive strategies posed by their opponents.

Deniqua Gordon led the scoring for San Juan with ten points (two tries) while, Akila Gomes added seven points (one try, one conversion) and Annia Noel chipped in with four points ( two conversions).

The other match between Providence and Bishop’s Centenary College saw a similar trend to the first encounter with Providence claiming a comprehensive 26-0 victory.

Providence’s Amartis Jawahir was rutthless on the attacking end, scoring 15 points (three tries). Also, contributing to her team’s dominance was Kyiala Simon who had 11 points (one try, three conversions).

Bishop’s Anstey will do battle against San Juan in the gold medal decider next week Wednesday at the same venue. The bronze medal match will be Providence against Tranquility.

Final Standings:

Bishop’s Anstey High School 20

San Juan North Secondary 20

Providence Catholic Girls School 16

Tranquility Secondary School 12

Bishop’s Centenary College (A) 5

Bishop’s Centenary College (B) 4