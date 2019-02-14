Paula: PNM will win general election

Government Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry, contributes to debate on the Sexual Offences (Ammendment) Bill in the Senate on Tuesday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has predicted that PNM will win the next general election.

Speaking after the launch of the fuel verification programme, at NP’s Munroe Road, Chaguanas, service station on Wednesday, she said, although the economic slump is over, the situation was still not ideal but the country was in a better position than in 2015, when the party came to power.

Asked about UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s statement that the Opposition party would contest the elections by itself, Gopee-Scoon said the PNM would win whether it was facing a single party or a coalition.

“However they come –alone, in a group, the Opposition Leader by herself – whatever permutations they bring, I am very confident that the PNM will win the next election. We have our work to do and we are satisfied that, given all our constraints in the early days, that we have done what the population required us to do.

“We have continued to step up our activity now that the economic slump, I can say, is over – it’s still not easy, these are still not easy times but nonetheless we are in a much better position than we were at in 2015. So we have our work to do in ensuring that we do the work the population has asked us to do.”