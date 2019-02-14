No one-series wonder Grave, Davis praise Windies effort but want…

West Indies’ Roston Chase smiles during the presentation after day four of the third cricket Test match between England and West Indies at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on Tuesday. England won by 232 runs but West Indies won the series 2-1.

CEO of Cricket West Indies(CWI) Johnny Grave and former West Indies player Bryan Davis were both delighted with the efforts of the regional team in the Test series against England which led to a 2-1 series win. However, both men want the Windies to perform at a high level for years to come.

The result meant the West Indies regained the Wisden Trophy for the first time in ten years. In the first Test, at Kensington Oval, in Barbados, West Indies crushed England by 381 runs before wrapping up the series with a ten-wicket win in the second Test, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua. England earned a consolation win with a 232-run victory in the third Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, which ended on Tuesday.

Grave, speaking about the performance of the team, said, “Fantastic for the players, they have won individual matches against some of the best teams in the world (in recent years), but to beat at the time such a high-ranking England side in such circumstances (is amazing). Realistically, the first two Test matches could not have gone any better and we could not have won by a greater margin.”

Grave said the Windies must aim to play at a high level, beginning with more wins at home. “Consistency both home and away is what we are ultimately looking for and realistically that starts with being much more consistent at home. We were really disappointed not to have won the Test series against Sri Lanka (last year at home), but came away with a draw.”

The CWI CEO said all Test teams find it difficult to win consistently away from home. “You first look to improve your home form and in terms of really rising up the rankings you need to be winning Test series away from home and that still remains a huge challenge not just for us, but for any team in world cricket. We don’t want this to be a one-series wonder.”

Davis was elated with the effort from the Windies. “I think it was an extremely good performance and especially if you look at the results,” Davis said.

Davis also said the regional team must be more consistent and saying the West Indies have turned the corner is premature. “They have to (show more consistency). People talk about turning corners, that is not so yet. That will take them another year or two, you can’t just come after one series and say, ‘Well boy, West Indies back now and they have turned the corner.’ It does not work so.”

The former West Indies batsman says a collective effort is needed to improve further. “Everybody has to come on board – the selectors, the development, where your future cricketers coming from? All that has to be taken into consideration, so I will give it two years before we could say they turn around. All you could say now is that West Indies are improving and they are doing much better than they did before and we hope that will continue.” Davis says captain Jason Holder’s absence in the third Test was a huge loss and West Indies would have had a better chance of winning the final Test with Holder on the team. Holder was suspended for the third Test because of the slow over rate by the West Indies in the second Test.