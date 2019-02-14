Nine homes escape fire atabandonedHDC site

THE EDITOR: On Sunday at approximately 10 am, a savage bush fire erupted in the HDC abandoned construction site at East Grove, Valsayn, and got very close to destroying the nine homes that border the site.

The fire spread so rapidly that it almost damaged the private properties of Valsayn North residents as well as the nearby WASA Treatment Plant. Due to its severity and rapid spread, it took the firefighters hours to contain the fire.

Residents have been writing and pleading since 2016 for the abandoned site to be properly maintained. We have had meetings with the HDC’s chairman, managing director and corporate secretary, as well as the MP for St Joseph and our councillor. We have requested that the derelict vehicles, unsecured containers and machinery be removed. Most importantly, we have asked that the overgrown bush be cut and maintained.

Recently, we have been the victims of break-ins, two on January 11 and an attempt on February 8. Footage of these incidences and those prior show that the HDC site is being used by bandits to hide before they make their move. The derelict vehicles, open unsecured containers and overgrown grass provide perfect cover as the grass is in some areas almost six feet high.

Sunday’s fire could have resulted in tragedy for us homeowners and our families.

We again request the removal of the derelict vehicles, equipment and containers, the cutting of the grass, the fixing of the temporary perimeter fence and gateway, and the installation of lights.

We call on the HDC once more to give this matter the attention it deserves.

EAST GROVE RESIDENT ASSOCIATION via e-mail