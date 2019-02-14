NCC awaits extra $89m

Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Culture and Arts and Winston Peters, NCC Chariman, flank soca artiste Machel Montano and Alex Gonzales Garcia, First Secretary Cuban Embassy of T&T, during the launch of Machel Montano showcase and the cultural collaboration with Cuban musician Erik 'Cimafunk' Alejandro Rodriquez, Wednesday, February 13, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

CEO of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Colin Lucas said the commission has received subventions from the government and is awaiting additional payments.

At yesterday's media launch of the annual Machel Monday show, Lucas said two transfers of about $25 million had been received.

He said another payment is pending and should be made in short order, though he was not able to state a specific time frame.

"The entire subvention for the year is $139 million, so we are getting there step by step. We are mindful of the economic circumstances in TT, so even though we have a little angst at times, it is against the backdrop that the government is doing the best they can."

The North Stand, which has not been a feature of Carnival for the past three years, will be brought back this year with some modification on Sunday for Panorama semifinals. The NCC has come up with what will be called North Park.

"North Stand was what it was – a stand – and I am not crying it down, it served its purpose beautifully. But we believe it is time to push the envelope a bit so pan semis and finals, or any other show in the Savannah for that matter, can be enjoyed in a different kind of ambience."

Lucas said the North Park will allow the organisers of these staple events to add variety and flexibility to the overall presentation, which he wishes to see evolve with time. He said for pan semifinals, there will be fan zones on the ground where patrons can enjoy the event in a space fit for coolers.

There will also be three raised platforms with coverage, with capacity for about 3,200 people, and an area closer to the back, called the Pan Avenue, which creates a space for those who prefer to enjoy the experience of pan from a distance, and while pan is not being played, the space allows patrons to enjoy music and rhythm sections. The pan avenue will include screens for displaying the bands on the stage. The North Park will also have areas designated for vendors, both in the fan zone and in Pan Avenue.

Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, "This is not the first year of TT's economic challenges, and so we have been there before. This year I don't think it is any worse than we have had, and so we have adapted."

She said fete promoters and Carnival bands have adapted to the current economic climate, and she is therefore not daunted by the economic challenge, because it has created a space for creativity and innovation.

"In Carnival 2016 we restarted pan judging in the yards because we did not have the funds to have an event for the preliminaries. But if anyone has seen how that has taken off from 2016 to now, they would be amazed. Last night it would be hard to move through the streets of Port of Spain, and similarly in Tobago."

She said this example serves as evidence of creativity and innovation having positive effects, allowing her to be optimistic going forward.

"I look forward to what the rest of the season has in store. Fetes are sold out and the calypso tents this year have been revived. We are having an enjoyable season."