Khan: Energy plant could be up & running by 2020

Energy Minister Franklin Khan. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan says the Niquan Energy plant should be operational by 2020.

He was responding to question in the Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

He said the gas sale agreement between TT Upstream Downstream Energy Operations Company Ltd and Niquan Energy Trinidad was signed on June 29, 2018. Mark asked if the agreement could be made available for public consumption.

Khan replied: "The honourable senator is well aware that these contracts are subject to strict confidentiality clauses. There are commercial arrangements, especially volumes and price."

Mark had also asked about the nature of the relationship between Niquan Energy and the newly established Guaracara Refining Company.

Khan responded Niquan Energy Trinidad does not have a relationship with Guaracara, but explained it had an offtake agreement with Petrotrin which would now be assigned to Paria Fuel Trading.

"And now Paria will be responsible for the sale of the high-quality diesel that will be produced from the Niquan plant."

Khan said the plant has to be refurbished and retrofitted for use and the gas supply should be available later this year.

"And the plant, all things being equal, could become operational sometime in 2020."

Mark also asked about the expiry of National Gas Company methanol and ammonia agreements. Khan reported one contract expired in September 2015 and five will expire this year.