Jamming with Starlift

Carlos John and Proman CEO David Cassidy with Ken Julien (seated).

DAVID CASSIDY, CEO, Proman Group hosted members of the diplomatic corps and the business community, both local and overseas, last Monday night at the MHTL Starlift panyard in Mucurapo at an event labelled In a Jam Session.

The foreign visitors were in awe of the moko jumbies. Some were curious as to how they get on and off their stilts, and were delighted to watch the moko jumbies dance to the music of Starlift.

The band began performing with Differentology (Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez), then followed with Year For Love (Aaron "Voice" St Louis).

The band switched up the musical genres and did Dancing Queen by pop group Abba and the classic Perfida (Glenn Miller), then got more current with an R&B number, Feel It Coming (The Weeknd), before launching into the music of the season with Hookin’ Meh/ So Long (Farmer Nappy/Nadia Batson) and Cacaroach from the late Aldwyn “Kitchener” Roberts. Starlift continued with a Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) medley of Tobago Gyal, Saltfish, The Lizard, Melda and Drunk and Disorderly.

After a short break the band returned with one of its signature selections, Penny Lane (Beatles), then played Both A Dem (Sparrow) before closing with their Panorama song for this year, Alive and Well by “Voice” and the Bishop Anstey High School Choir.

Guests also got a taste of local cuisine as doubles, corn soup, bake and shark, mini rotis, geera pork, pineapple chow and coconut shrimp were served.

Among guests were former prime minister Basdeo Panday, wife Oma and daughter Mickela, businessman Arthur Lok Jack, energy expert Ken Julien, Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Company (TPHC) chairman Wilfred Espinet, NGC president Mark Loquan, chairman of the TT Bureau of Standards Lawford Dupres, Digicel CEO Jabbor Kayumov, German Ambassador Michael Holger and wife Hilary, recently returned TT high commissioner to Canada Garth Chatoor, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, and former government ministers Gerard Yetming, Carlos John and Mervyn Assam.

Founded in 1984, Proman started as a project management company specialising in the construction of large industrial projects. Today the company is a global leader in natural-gas-derived products and services.