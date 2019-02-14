Granny dies two weeks after being shot by stray bullet

Charmayne Gray, 58 died two weeks after being shot by a stray bullet while at her Blitz Village Pleasantville, home.

GRANDMOTHER of 12 Charmayne Gray, 58, was sleeping on a couch in the living room of her Blitz Village, Pleasantville home when she was shot by a stray bullet two weeks ago.

Yesterday, Gray died while warded at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

Reports said the bullet entered her buttocks and exited her private area.

Doctors said over the last week Gray’s health deteriorated.

“She was not doing good and she was not looking good either. But we were still praying for the best,” Gray’s daughter-in-law, Lydia Charles told Newsday today.

According to a police report on February 1 at about 10 pm Gray was sleeping on a couch in her living room when a car drove through the street. There were three men in the car who began shooting at different houses in the village.

An eyewitness said the car was a silver Nissan Tiida.

Gray woke up when she felt a burning sensation in her buttocks. Charles told Newsday she was in the bedroom at the time and ran to the living room after hearing the explosion.

“I did not know Ma was shot until she told me that she felt something burning her buttocks. She was bleeding. Then I began to scream for help. I still feel as if this is a dream I can’t believe just like that she is gone.”

Gray was rushed to the SFGH where she underwent emergency surgery. Charles said she also suffered a stroke last week at the hospital.“It seems as if her body parts were no longer functioning. I was praying and hoping she would have pulled through somehow.”

Charles described her mother-in-law as a kind, loving woman. “It is really sad what happened. She was inside her house this bullet came from nowhere. I don’t know what is happening anymore in this place.”

Police have questioned several people in the area but no arrests have been made.