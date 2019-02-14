Gabriel reveals his version of banning incident

West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel

WINDIES fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has apologised profusely for his comments which got him suspended for four matches by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Gabriel, in his first time addressing the incident, released a statement last night giving his version of what transpired.

He said, "I extend an unreserved apology for a comment which, in the context of the on-the-field rivalry, I assumed was inoffensive picong and sporting banter. I know now that it was offensive and for that i am deeply sorry."

He added, "The exchange occurred during a tense moment on the field. The pressure was on and England’s captain Joe Root was looking at me intensely as I prepared to bowl, which may have been the usual psychological strategy with which all Test cricketers are familiar. I recognise now that I was attempting to break through my own tension when I said to Joe Root: ‘Why are you smiling at me? Do you like boys?'

"His response, which was picked up on the microphone, was: 'Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay.' I then responded, 'I have no issues with that , but you should stop smiling at me.'"

Gabriel said he never believed the incident would escalate to such an extent and was advised by West Indies manager Rawl Lewis to sign a document admitting he breached the ICC Code of Conduct.