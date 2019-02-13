TT whip Panama, advance to play-offs Junior Fed Cup pre-qualifiers continue…

Aalisha Alexis helped TT trounce Panama 3-0 yesterday in the Jr Fed Cup pre-qualifiers in El Salvador.

TT have advanced to the first to eighth place play-offs at the 2019 Junior Fed Cup North/Central America & Caribbean pre-qualifiers in El Salvador, after beating Panama 3-0 in both teams’ penultimate Group IV match yesterday.

TT’s win followed their 2-1 triumph over the Bahamas in the tournament opener on Monday. The results meant TT finished the second day tied on two points with Curacao, who won 3-0 in their first match against Panama and then 2-1 yesterday against Bahamas.

Curacao sit atop the standings owing to a greater percentage of matches won – 64.3 per cent compared to TT’s 59.3 per cent.

A win over Curacao today will see TT end the first phase as group winner.

TT’s Aalisha Alexis and Isabel Abraham won their singles matches against Panama yesterday, before Alexis joined with Keesa Lee Young to win their second doubles match in as many days.

Alexis opened TT’s day two challenge against Panama’s Sofia Aguilar and left the court a relatively comfortable 6-4, 6-3 winner in the first singles match.

Abraham, who narrowly lost her singles encounter the previous day, rebounded with a similarly comfortable 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Grace Galindo to make it 2-0.

And with a win assured, team TT’s day went from good to perfect when Alexis and Lee Young combined in fine style to make light work of their opponents, Aguilar and Galindo, 6-1, 6-1.

At the end of the second day, Alexis finished as the second best player with four wins and a combined total of 58 game wins to 35 losses.

In other groups, the three-team Group A is tied between hosts El Salvador and Aruba after both secured 3-0 wins over Nicaragua. The two winning teams will meet in the group decider today.