TT U-15 boys return to training

National under-15 players in a training session recently at the Home of Football in Couva. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA MEDIA

THE national under-15 boys football team has resumed training under head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier for the 2019 calendar, which involves their participation in the CONCACAF Under 15 Boys Championship at IMG Academy in Florida in August.

The squad is currently training six days per week at the TTFA Home of Football training facilities and will be gearing towards the competition at which they hope to compete against top quality opposition.

“We resumed in late January after a full year of training in 2018. We are trying more to focus on the physical base of the players at this time, as last year we worked a lot on game understanding for at least seven months,” Charles-Fevrier told TTFA Media.

“We are continuing on game understanding but also trying to get them on a higher level tactically, physically more prepared and on becoming more mature as players," he said.

The national youth coach added, “This tournament in August is very important as it gives us the necessary exposure. We are hoping to give them some additional exposure before we go into the tournament. It’s not always easy to get these type of matches but we will see what can be worked out to play some foreign opposition or at least play matches against older age group teams locally.”

He continued, “The tournament in Curacao last year was beneficial but I think now we need to see them against stronger opposition either from within CONCACAF or even outside of the region. We need to measure ourselves against teams that are consistently playing and performing at a high level.”

He said there has been discussions to strengthen the team as some youth players eligible to represent this country but are based or born overseas have shown interest to join the squad.

The current under-15 TT squad is being groomed for the 2021 Under-17 World Cup qualifying campaign.