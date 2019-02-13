Soldier critical after Beetham shooting

File photo

A soldier in the TT Regiment is warded in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital after he was shot while driving his car last night.

Police said Akeem Ogarro, 30, of Pump Road, Picton, Laventille, was shot in the chest near the Pensioner's Quarters, Beetham Gardens, at around 10.20 pm.

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force, Besson Street Police Station and Port of Spain CID went to the scene.

No arrests have been made as yet.