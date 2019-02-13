Renegades ‘hooks’ judges, tops pan prelims

BP Renegades perform last night. Photo by Gary Cardinez

Steelband BP Renegades, with its rendition of Hookin Meh topped the scorers during the Large Band preliminaries of the Panorama competition. This was announced during a live broadcast on the Pan Trinbago home page today.

During the broadcast, Pan Trinbago officials announced the total scores and the scores from individual judges for all categories of the competition.

Shell Invaders placed second, having also played an arrangement of Hookin Meh.

In third place is Hadco's Phase II Pan Groove, followed by Desperadoes, First Citizen Supernovas and Republic Bank Exodus.

The semi-finals take place on Sunday with 14 bands in the large and medium categories.

The list of bands and points as announced by Pan Trinbago:

BP Renegades - 273

Shell Invaders - 265

Massy Trinidad All Stars - 264

Hadco Phase 2 Pan Groove - 261

Desperadoes- 260

First Citizens Supernovas -260

Republic Bank Exodus -259

Nutrien Silver Stars - 258

T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps -255

Birdsong -254

CAL Skiffle - 253

MHTL Starlift - 252

NLCB Fonclaire -251

NLCB Buccooneers - 250

RBC Redemption Sound Setters - 249

La Brea Nightingales - 248

Harmonites - 243

