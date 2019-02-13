Renegades ‘hooks’ judges, tops pan prelims
Steelband BP Renegades, with its rendition of Hookin Meh topped the scorers during the Large Band preliminaries of the Panorama competition. This was announced during a live broadcast on the Pan Trinbago home page today.
During the broadcast, Pan Trinbago officials announced the total scores and the scores from individual judges for all categories of the competition.
Shell Invaders placed second, having also played an arrangement of Hookin Meh.
In third place is Hadco's Phase II Pan Groove, followed by Desperadoes, First Citizen Supernovas and Republic Bank Exodus.
The semi-finals take place on Sunday with 14 bands in the large and medium categories.
The list of bands and points as announced by Pan Trinbago:
BP Renegades - 273
Shell Invaders - 265
Massy Trinidad All Stars - 264
Hadco Phase 2 Pan Groove - 261
Desperadoes- 260
First Citizens Supernovas -260
Republic Bank Exodus -259
Nutrien Silver Stars - 258
T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps -255
Birdsong -254
CAL Skiffle - 253
MHTL Starlift - 252
NLCB Fonclaire -251
NLCB Buccooneers - 250
RBC Redemption Sound Setters - 249
La Brea Nightingales - 248
Harmonites - 243
A full gallery of photos from the North Large Band Preliminaries will be available online.
