Police in control of netball retro division Courts All Sectors Netball League

TSTT’s Melissa Stephenson, right, catches the ball against Bermudez in a Courts All Sectors Netball League championship division match last month

Police maintained their perfect run in the retro division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League on Monday, with a 37-23 victory over Les Enfants at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. Goal-shoot Beverly Hernandez netted a match-high 17 goals in 23 attempts to lead Police to a seventh consecutive win. Police had notched their sixth victory against MIC Tigers who defaulted the game.

The balance of Police's goals on Monday came from goal-attacks Donna Charles (15/26) and Giselle Norton (5/9).

Joanne Payne (15/23) and Michelle Hutchins (8/12) were responsible for Les Enfants' total.

The day began with another retro fixture in which TSTT secured a second straight win, trouncing a struggling Jabloteh 30-18. Denise Rose and Debra Alie scored 15 goals each in 32 and 22 attempts respectively for the winners. Julia Britto (7/17) was the only player to score more than five items for Jabloteh. Jabloteh have just one win in six attempts – a 23-21 result over Les Enfants last month.

The day's action concluded with UWI (X) dominating TT Post 24-10 in an alternative division fixture. Teneca John stole the spotlight with a clinical performance, scoring the day's joint highest individual, 17 goals in only 19 attempts.

Matches in the alternative division resumed last evening and will continue tomorrow with another three matches, starting with a meeting between leaders Bermudez and UWI (X) from 5.30 pm at the same venue.

USC and UWI (Y) will meet in the second at 6.20 pm, before Defence Force and TT Post close the triple-header from 7.10 pm.

On Sunday, goal-shoot Simone Morgan scored a match-winning 28 goals in 43 attempts, leading the premiership division favourites Fire to a 36-27 victory over UTC. Fire had just 24 hours before defeated their closest rival Police Youth Club (PYC).

The back-to-back Fire victories kept the team perfect after six matches.

In the preceding fixture, PYC responded to their defeat a day prior, with a convincing 52-31 win over Las Lomas, initiated by an outstanding Joelisa Cooper, who led the match with 33 goals in 40 tries. Siblings Keon Russell (27/44) and Racquel Russell (4/14) combined to score Las Lomas' tally. PYC now sit two points behind Fire after their lone defeat Friday.

In the first of three premiership fixtures Sunday, Defence Force won the ever-exciting battle of the protective services, and in fine style, dropping Police 49-37. Goal-attack Kerry McMillan, who is a more familiar figure for his basketball exploits, continued his impressive form for Defence Force, scoring the day's highest individual tally with 39/51. Steve McSween enjoyed a good outing for Police, netting 29/42 albeit in a losing effort.

There was one other fixture on the day, a retro division match between MIC Tigers and TSTT, which the former won by default.