One sentenced to hang, another freed of 2006 murder

ONE man was sentenced to hang for a 2006 murder while his co-accused walked free after a Port of Spain jury returned its verdict on Tuesday.

Ijah Oba Braithwaite, of Eastern Quarry, Laventille, was convicted of the murder of Anthony McCarthy at Plaisance Terrace, East Dry River, Port of Spain, on May 16, 2006, while Akera “Kera” Allsop was freed.

Both were before Justice Maria Wilson in the Port of Spain Fourth Criminal Court.

Mc Carthy, was gunned down close to where he lived at Building No 3, Plaisance Terrace, East Dry River. He was returning from visiting his mother at her Laventille home when neighboursheard several gunshots and found McCarthy dead in a drain with ten gunshot wounds.

This was Braithwaite’s second trial.

In his defence, Allsop, who was represented by attorney Hasine Sheik, claimed he was mistakenly identified and the identification parade held by police was flawed, since the witness admitted she only saw his face briefly.

Braithwaite, who was represented by attorney Wayne Sturge, also advanced a mistaken-identity defence and fabrication, while the prosecution, led by senior prosecutor Joy Balkaran, contended that the witness was his cousin.