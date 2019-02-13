Man drives off 2-storey Price Plaza car park

THE administration office at Price Plaza, Chaguanas is awaiting police investigations into the early-morning incident in which a man drove through the rail of the two-storey car park.

At around 3.30 am today, Darren John, 37, of Bamboo Grove, Valsayn drove his car off the car park and plummeted 30 feet to the ground.

Supervisor at Price Plaza Jason Ramoutar said management is concerned about the customer’s well-being.

“We are very happy that John survived and is in recovery at hospital,” Ramoutar said. Management is now awaiting the results of police investigations.

While there has been a lot of speculation over John’s behaviour, he said, the plaza will be monitoring the situation and will deal with the outcome. Ramoutar said minor damage was done to the car park and the broken rails are being mended

John reportedly lost lost $1,300 at a casino before driving off the car park. He suffered spinal injuries and is warded at Mt Hope.

John’s uncle, Sam Cassie, who was with him at the casino, spoke to Chaguanas police after the incident. Cassie said he told John not to drive under the influence but his nephew did not listen and instead started his Toyota Corolla.

Chaguanas police are yet to interview the injured man.