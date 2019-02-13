Little Caesars likes it hot

Soca singer Partice Roberts shakes hands with Rafael Moraga, the regional manager of Restaurant Holdings Limited (franchisees of Burger King, Popeyes and Little Caesars Pizza throughout the Caribbean). Roberts is now Little Ceasars brand ambassador.

The local franchise of Little Caesars Pizza has a new brand ambassador and some might say they Like It Hot. Patrice Roberts, affectionately called Patsy, has become the brand’s new ambassador.

The signing, a release said, took place on February 11 at the Little Ceasars Pizza Tissue Drive location.

Rafael Moraga, regional manager of Restaurant Holdings Ltd, franchisees of Burger King, Popeyes and Little Caesars Pizza throughout the Caribbean, signed on the brand’s behalf, the release said.

Robert’s 2019 hit I Like It Hot was made into a jingle for the brand and will be used to promote it locally and in Jamaica and Barbados.

Little Caesars Pizza opened in TT three years ago and has five locations: C3 Centre, Tissue Drive, Valsayn Branch Road, Gulf City Mall and Maraval Plaza. Another location is expected to be opened before the week’s end.

“Michelle Borel, brand manager, is optimistic regarding this new partnership and looks forward to further unveiling opportunities through this relationship with Roberts and hopes that this further shows the brand’s commitment to the Trinidad market and culture,” the release said.