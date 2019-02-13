Junior Panorama is on

Starlift Juniors.

THE National Junior Panorama 2019 registered an increase in the number of participants for the competitions, unlike the senior festival, which has seen a drop in registration. Some 60 junior steel orchestras attached to primary and secondary schools have registered to compete.

Fourteen non-school orchestras (21 and under) will also compete.

As there is no qualifying round in this category, all of them will participate in the finals.

Held under the the Multicultural Music Programme Unit (MMPU) of the Ministry of Education, Pan Trinbago Inc and the Pan In Schools Coordinating Council, this year's competition is the 44th edition.

The qualifying rounds for the other bands began yesterday in Port of Spain and end on Thursday in Tobago.

After judges tally the scores, 12 primary and nine secondary schools bands will join the other 14 bands that have made it to the finals on February 24 at Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Starting time is 9 am and admission is free.

Among the popular tunes the bands are playing are Hookin Meh, Iron Love, and Party Start. Shadow’s (Winston Bailey) Dingolay and Stranger, as well as Kees Dieffenthaller's Hello and Full of Vibe by Marge Blackman and Aaron “Voice” St Louis.

21 and Under finalists

1. Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra

2. St Margaret’s Youth Steel Orchestra

3. Old Tech Steel Orchestra

4. Hill Toppers Steelpan Academy

5. Starlift Juniors

6. Kimberly’s Royal Steel Orchestra

7. Cordettes Academy for the Arts

8. Supernovas Youth Steel Orchestra

9. Desperadoes Youth Steel Orchestra

10. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Youth

11. Skiffle Youth Steel Orchestra

12. Trinidad All Stars Youth Steel Orchestra

13. Laventille Road Police Youth Club

14. BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra