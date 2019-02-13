Gabriel banned for four matches

West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel

WEST INDIES pacer Shannon Gabriel has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee and banned for four matches for an ICC Code of Conduct breach in the third and final Test match against England in St Lucia.

Gabriel, 30, will miss almost the entire of the five-match One-Day International series against the English, which bowls off on Wednesday in Barbados. Gabriel was charged for an incident on day three of the St Lucia Test involving England batsmen Joe Root and Joe Denly.

The stump microphone picked up Root telling Gabriel, "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong being gay."

Root refused to elaborate on the issue at the close of play but it is understood the umpires spoke to Gabriel on the field about an apparent homophobic remark.