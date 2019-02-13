Diego man dies playing with gun

A DIEGO Martin man is dead in what police suspect could be the end result of a game of Russian roulette.

Sources said that shortly after 4 pm, Western Division police got a report of a man shot in Union Road, Diego Martin.

When officers arrived they found Ben Ambrose lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

He had a towel cradled under his head and police found a gun nearby.

Police said that information they received at the scene was that the victim was playing with the gun when it went off and he slumped to the ground.

Ambrose, police were told, was with a friend who warned him not to play with the gun.

The body has since been removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done tomorrow. Investigations are ongoing