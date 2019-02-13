Belmont schoolgirl missing

MISSING: Belmont schoolgirl Anitra Ali.

THE police reported yesterday that Belmont schoolgirl Anitra Ali, 14, has been reported missing by a worried relative. A release from the police said the Form 2 pupil of Corpus Christi College, Diego Martin, was last seen at her Braithwaite Street home at 6.30 am on Tuesday.

She was reported missing to the Belmont Police Station around 9.20pm that day by her guardian.

Ali is of East Indian descent, slim built with a light brown complexion and long straight hair. She was last seen wearing her school uniform – a white blouse and blue skirt.

Anyone with information on Ali's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY (4279).