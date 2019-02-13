All-round George leads Naps past Pres

Presentation College players celebrate the dismissal of Naparima’s Cephas Cooper, left, in a Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League match at Presentation College Ground, Chaguanas, yesterday.

A BRILLIANT all-round performance by Jevon George guided Naparima College to a narrow 11-run win over Presentation College, Chaguanas in round four of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premier division 50-over competition at the Presentation College ground, yesterday.

Batting first, George top scored with 51 but Naparima could only muster 150 all out in 38.1 overs with Mathew Cooper chipping in with 24. Bowling for Presentation, Joel Sutherland snatched four for 35 in eight overs and Isaiah Ali took 3/30 in nine overs.

Chasing a modest 151 for victory, Presentation would have fancied their chances of victory but George returned to grab figures of 5/42 in 9.2 overs to dismiss Presentation for 139 in 44.2 overs. Former West Indies Under-19 player Cephas Cooper, who scored 297 earlier this season, took 2/34 in ten overs. Amrit Dass and Jayden Seales scored 28 and 22 respectively for Presentation.

Leaders Hillview earned a win by default as some of the Barrackpore West Secondary players could not play in the match at the latter's school ground owing to a field trip which was part of their School Based Assessment for CXC.

In other matches, Shiva Boys Hindu College earned a convincing six-wicket win over Vishnu Boys Hindu College at Munroe Road Recreation Ground in Cunupia; Fatima College just got over the line against St Benedict's College with a one-wicket victory at the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Naparima College 150 all out (38.1 overs) – Jevon George 51, Mathew Cooper 24; Joel Sutherland 4/35, Isaiah Ali 3/30 vs Presentation College, Chaguanas 139 (44.2 overs) – Amrit Dass 28, Jayden Seales 22; J George 5/42, Cephas Cooper 2/34. Naparima won by 11 runs.

Barrackpore West Secondary vs Hillview College. Hillview won by default

Vishnu Boys Hindu College 163 (48 overs) – Leonardo Francis 70, Sameer Ali 23; Nicholas Ali 4/32 vs Shiva Boys Hindu College 167/4 (29 overs) – Gregory Nandlal 73, Nicholas Ali 44, Isaiah Gomez 28 not out. Shiva Boys won by six wickets.

St Benedict's College 123 (39 overs) – Renardo Soogrim 27, Joshua James 26; Mikel Govia 5/16, Jonathan Ramdhanie 3/23 vs Fatima College 125/9 (32.3 overs) – Antonio Lochan 27, Aidan Samaroo 14 not out, Crystian Thurton 3/29, Chris Sadanan 3/22. Fatima won by one wicket.