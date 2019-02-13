3 held with Uzi submachine gun

A Uzi submiachine gun, similar to this, was seized by police on Tuesday following a shootout which led to the arrest of three suspects.

THREE men were arrested and a mini-Uzi submachine gun seized by officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Central, after a chase and shooting in Arouca yesterday.

Police were on mobile patrol around 1.30 pm on Tuesday when they were told there were men armed with guns in the area. They went to the site and saw a blue Nissan Almera carrying four men along Golden Grove Road. When they tried to intercept the car, it sped off.

The chase ended at the corner of the Eastern Main Road and Waterloo Road, where the Almera stopped and a man got out, pointed a gun at the police and shot at them.

They shot back, but the gunman ran off and escaped. The other three men in the car – a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old, both of Arima, and a 21-year-old from Piarco – were arrested and police searched the car.

They found the mini Uzi loaded with a magazine containing 45 rounds of 9mm ammunition, hidden between the front passenger seat and the centre console.