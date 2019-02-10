Red Force look for victory over Pride

THE TT Red Force will be confident of earning its second consecutive win under new coach Mervyn Dillon on the fourth and final day of the West Indies Four-Day Championships against Barbados Pride at Kensington Oval in Barbados, today.

Yesterday, the Pride closed on 15 without loss in the second innings chasing a daunting 324 for victory. Earlier in the day, Barbados were dismissed for 282 in the first innings after resuming the day on 238/7 to give TT a 76-run lead.

Ashley Nurse could only add four runs to his overnight score as he was dismissed for 75 to end an eighth wicket partnership of 117 runs with Tevyn Walcott. Nurse cracked three fours and five sixes in his 90-ball knock.

Walcott, who started the day on 34 not out, was eventually out for 63. Part time spinner Yannic Cariah ended with 5/59 in 22 overs, fast bowler Ravi Rampaul took 2/37 and Anderson Phillip snatched 2/41.

Half centuries from captain Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons and Joshua Da Silva took the Red Force to 247/6 during the final session when Ramdin decided to declare.

Ramdin, who has been struggling this season, scored 86 off 109 balls with five fours and one six. Simmons followed up his 138 in the first innings with 65 and Da Silva also scored 65, his maiden first class half century. Nurse was the top bowler for the Pride taking 3/62 in 14.4 overs.

Openers Shayne Moseley and Rashidi Boucher survived a tricky five overs as the Pride closed on 15 without loss in pursuit of 324 for victory.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TT Red Force 358 (Lendl Simmons 138, Jason Mohammed 121; Marquino Mindley 5/78, Chemar Holder 2/68, Kevin Stoute 2/38) and 247/6 declared (Denesh Ramdin 86, L Simmons 65, Joshua Da Silva 65; Ashley Nurse 3/62) vs Barbados Pride 282 (A Nurse 75, Tevyn Walcott 63, Shayne Moseley 56; Yannic Cariah 5/59, Ravi Rampaul 2/37, Anderson Phillip 2/41) and 15/0