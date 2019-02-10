Phoenix, Hibiscus dominate women’s cricket

HIBISCUS Women and Phoenix both showed brilliant form in the TT Women's Cricket Association premiership T20 and 50-over competitions, recently.

Last Sunday, Hibiscus and Phoenix displayed clinical performances in round three of the premiership 50-over competition. Phoenix crushed Players Sports by five wickets at the Balmain Recreation Ground in Couva and at the Brazil Recreation Ground, Hibiscus recorded a convincing seven-wicket win over Cricket Divas.

Later in the week both teams continued its dominance in the third round of the T20 tournament on Wednesday. Hibiscus eased past Cricket Divas by eight wickets at the Avidesh Samaroo Ground in Endeavour and Phoenix comfortably defeated Players by six wickets at the Brothers Road Ground in Williamsville.

Phoenix lead the standings in both the 50-over and T20 competitions with Hibiscus right behind in both formats.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Premiership 50-over division

Players Sports 82 all out (Janelle Noel 25, Sherine Ramkissoon 17 not out; Leandra Ramdeen 4/8; Samantha Bissoon 2/19) vs Phoenix Women 85/5 (12.4 overs) (Shenelle Lord 28 not out, Samantha Bissoon 17; Nadia Mohammed 2/24) Phoenix won by five wickets

Cricket Divas 161 (Stacey Ann Bolah 38, Jenelle St Louis 30 not out, Trisha Marquis 27; Allison Collins 4/16, Shania Kistow 2/33) vs Hibiscus Women 162/3 (29.5 overs) (Rachel Vincent 76 not out, Jerveena Pollucksingh 28; Sharika Sinanan 2/23) Hibiscus won by seven wickets

Championship 30-over division

Achievers Women 176/4 (24 overs) (Atiya Lara 76 not out, Collen Khan 31 not out; R Surujpaul 2/36, Felicia Cummings 2/16) vs Waterloo All Stars 87 (N Asgarali 15 not out, J. Mundoo 11; Tiffany Asson 3/9, Shanta Roopchan 3/9, Daylia Alexander 2/13) Achievers won by 89 runs

Brickfield Warriors 145 all out (26.4 overs) (Rian Ramarack 36, Rohini Ramsingh 35; Shalini Samaroo 4/13, Nidia Andrews 3/18) vs JFK 46 (17.3 overs) (Rian Ramarack 5/7) Brickfield Warriors won by 99 runs

UWI Lionesses 119/8 (25 overs) (Risa Bhagwandeen 24 not out; Amy Holder 2/19) vs Cricket Lovers 120/8 (24 overs) (Tia Liverpool 32 not out, Amy Holder 20; Talia Baksh 3/27) Cricket Lovers won by two wickets

T20 SCORES

Premiership Division

Cricket Divas 36 all out (16.4 overs) (Natalie Ninah 13; Shania Kistow 4/9, Allison Collins 3/4, Shanice Pascall 2/2) vs Hibiscus Women 2/38 (4 overs) (Rachel Vincent 22 not out; Sarah Charles 2/20) Hibiscus won by eight wickets

Players 72/9 (20 overs) (Nadia Mohammed 16, Patrina Walcott 14; Samantha Bissoon 3/19, April Ramoutar 2/13) vs Phoenix 75/4 (14.4 overs) (Shenelle Lord 21, Reanna Farrow 16; Shamila Nowrang 2/12) Phoenix won by six wickets

Championship Division

Brickfield Warriors 107/9 (20 overs) (Rian Ramarack 43*; Avalon Nainsook 14; Shalini Samaroo 3/6) vs JFK 108/0 (Nidia Andrews 46 not out, Shalini Samaroo 48 not out) JFK won by 10 wickets

Cricket Lovers 75 all out (18.2 overs) (Arielle Gomez 16) vs UWI Lionesses 76/5 (14.1 overs) (Aaliyah Williams 23 not out, Tammika Nanan-Ramsumair 17, Jovanka Simon 3/12) UWI won by five wickets

Achievers 127/6 (15 overs) (Atiya Lara 31, Ajani Goordeen 18, Amanda Rampaul 2/21) vs Waterloo All Stars 116/7 (15 overs) vs Waterloo All Stars 116/7 (15 overs) (Lerra Jennings 56; Daylia Alexander 2/17, Tenesa Garcia 2/16, Samantha Ramgoolam 2/30) Achievers won by 11 runs