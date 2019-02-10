Goolie, Emrit shine for Comets in National League

Rayad Emrit

IT was not the most convincing start for Alescon Comets, but a four-wicket haul from Rayad Emrit and an unbeaten half century from Jyd Goolie gave the defending champions a solid chance of earning a victory in the opening round of the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership One Two-Day competition, today.

Bowling first, national fast bowler Emrit snatched four for 22 to help dismiss Victoria for 138 at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville. Spinner Derone Davis was also among the wickets taking 2/26. Damian Bryce top scored with 47 for Victoria and Stephen Wharwood chipped in with 35.

In reply, former West Indies Under-19 player Jyd Goolie held the Comets innings together ending the first day’s play on 68 not out and Roshon Primus cracked 41. Comets closed the day on 186/9, a lead of 48 runs on first innings. Spinner Farrel Jugmohan was the chief destroyer for Victoria grabbing 7/68 and Vikash Rampersad snatched 2/64. At the Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal, Sean Siloch struck 101 not out to put Clarke Road in control over Merry Boys.

All matches continue today from 10 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Queen’s Park 124 (Isaiah Rajah 38; Ancil Bhagan 5/41, Kavesh Kantasingh 4/46) and 22/3 (A Bhagan 2/10) vs PowerGen 162 (Jeron Maniram 51, Keon Harding 44; Akeal Hosein 5/60, Jon Russ Jagessar 5/66)

El Socorro Movement 122 (N Arthur 24; Marlon Richards 3/38, Akeem Jordan 3/26, Ryan Austin 3/35) vs Central Sports 293 (Keddy Lesporis 71, Vishan Jagessar 55, S Prince 5/50)

Victoria 138 (Damian Bryce 47, Stephen Wharwood 35; Rayad Emrit 4/22, Derone Davis 2/26) vs Alescon Comets 186/9 (Jyd Goolie 68 not out, Roshon Primus 41; Farrel Jugmohan 7/68, Vikash Rampersad 2/64)

Merry Boys 171 (Mario Belcon 80, Rishard Harris 58; Dalton Polius 7/55) vs Clarke Road 171/1 (Sean Siloch 101 not out, Dejourn Charles 42)