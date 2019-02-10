Cocorite man gunned down

A 28-year-old Cocorite man was gunned down outside his home yesterday by killers who identified them self as police.

Police said Curtis Franklyn of Ratchet Hill, Waterhole, was at home when there was a knocking on his door around 3 am. Two men who claimed they were police, and wore camouflage clothing, opened fire as Franklyn opened his door. Franklyn tried to run but collapsed outside his home. He was found by neighbours and taken to St James Medical Complex where he died. No motive was given for his killing.