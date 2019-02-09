Make safety 1st priority for Carnival PoS Mayor urges citizens at downtown launch

Music Legend Roy Cape blows a kiss to as Soca artist Kees Dieffenthaller was honoured by Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez at the Launch of Downtown Carnival, Woodford Square, Port of Spain yesterday. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez yesterday urged citizens and visitors taking part in Carnival 2019 to be mindful of their personal safety for the upcoming festival.

Speaking at the opening of downtown Carnival at Woodford Square, Martinez said, while he wished everyone an enjoyable and memorable Carnival 2019, he also urged everyone to make safety their first priority.

“Let each visitor coming to TT have a safe and enjoyable Carnival 2019. If we don’t let them have a safe carnival that would leave a bad mark on the country, so please maintain the law.”

The mayor’s call for better vigilance from visitors came one day after British couple, Mark Petherick, 66, and Rosemary Petherick, 67, were robbed while walking along a beach in Tobago.

The launch of Carnival in Port of Spain got off to a quick start as throngs of visitors were treated to performances of Kes, Aaron “Voice” St Louis, Nailah Blackman and Machel Montano.

The event also coincided with the tribute to veteran musician and composer Roy Cape at City Hall earlier yesterday.