Gypsy: No funds yet from Govt

National Carnival Commission chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has to wait until it receives funds from the Government before it can determine how much it could contribute to various Carnival events.

However, NCC chairman, Winston “Gypsy” Peters hopes to receive those funds by tomorrow.

He said the NCC intended to invest in Play Whe International Soca Monarch (ISM), Chutney Soca Monarch, and Brass Bacchanal which was expected to be held on Carnival Monday night on March 4.

“NCC hasn’t physically contributed anything as yet. NCC has a proposed investment in Soca Monarch but we haven’t gotten any money as yet from the Government so we can’t put in anything as yet either but we do have an agreement to put in something. I don’t know exactly how much it’s going to be quite yet.”

This even as the Soca Monarch semi-finals was scheduled for Sunday at 5 pm at the Arima Velodrome and ISM chairman Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez previously expressing her desire for the Power Soca winner prize to be $1 million.