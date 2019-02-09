Ganja danger

THE EDITOR: It would appear that the Government is on another venture with closed eyes by trying to introduce laws that encourage citizens to grow/use cannabis without hindrance.

I hope it knows what it is doing as there are two types of cannabis. The leaves of both plants look identical and cannot be distinguished by vision only.

One specie can cause addiction and all the symptoms associated with the dangers of this plant. There must be professional advise and knowhow when dealing with cannabis in any form.

To allow citizens a free hand in its cultivation is asking for trouble and will only lead to more crime and more drug addicts.

GA MARQUES via e-mail