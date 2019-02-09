Fatal highway crash probe ongoing

A policeman looks on at the scene of a collision involving a garbage truck, a Blue Waters truck and PTSC bus in which two women were killed on the Uriah Butler Highway, Chaguanas on February 5. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

Police are about half-way through interviewing the victims of the accident on the Uriah Butler Highway that claimed the lives of two women and injured 48 others.

According to reports, around 10 am, on February 5, a garbage truck heading south got a flat tyre which caused the driver to lose control of the truck. The truck spun on the highway and crashed into a Blue Waters cargo truck, causing it to cross the medium and crash into a PTSC bus heading north near the Munroe Road flyover.

Tara Baboolal, 66, of Debe and retired estate police officer Judy Reid-Clarke, 61, of Diego Martin were killed in the accident.

Acting Supt Wayne Mystar of the Central Division told Sunday Newsday the incident was the biggest road traffic accident in the history of TT in terms of the number of people injured.

He also said the TTPS was still compiling statements and collecting medicals from some of the victims. “We have since submitted an interim report which we must do within seven days because there was a government vehicle involved. But as it relates to the investigation and collecting statements we are about 50 per cent completed.”

Mystar said the police would not be determining which party was negligent. Instead, an inquest would be held and the courts would make that decision.

He added that social workers of the TTPS Victims and Witness Support Unit made themselves available to the victims and their families for counselling. “We also have people from various charitable organisations volunteering their help to speak to the victims and find out what help they need.”