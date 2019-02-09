Expect malaria Warning as more Venezuelans arrive

With the influx of Venezuelans fleeing their country because of political unrest and seeking asylum in TT, we can expect an increase in communicable diseases.

Malaria is spreading rapidly in the crisis-hit Venezuela, with more than an estimated 406,000 cases in 2017, up roughly 69 per cent from a year before, the largest increase worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.

Venezuelan migrants fleeing the economic and social crisis are carrying the mosquito-borne disease into Brazil and other parts of Latin America.

Chief medical officer Dr Roshan Parasram yesterday confirmed that, for the year, there have been two cases of malaria, both of them Venezuelan.

The latest was a Venezuelan woman who was treated for malaria at the St Helena Health Centre on Thursday.

However, he said we could expect not only an increase in malaria cases, but also measles. Parasram said the Insect Vector Control Division had advised him of the two cases.

“Last year we had over 40 cases of people with malaria. There are, from time to time, imported cases of malaria and happens all the time in Trinidad. There was a second case that was reported and that one was from Venezuela as well. The patient was being treated at the hospital and is doing well.”

A child was confirmed with malaria in December. He is from Rousillac.

“When people go to different territories whatever is endemic in their countries they tend to come with their illnesses as well. That is what is meant by imported.

They would have contracted it in Venezuela and brought it to TT. The greater the influx, the greater the chances of bringing in the disease.

It was reported that the six fishermen who returned to TT after being kidnapped in Venezuelan waters ten days ago were sent for a medical check-up as they had high fever and were vomiting.

Parasram said he was not informed about that and if any communicable disease was suspected he would be given that information. Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Dr James Hospedales said malaria was detected every year in TT and throughout Caricom that came from a range of places that have malaria.

“The Health Ministry in TT has very good systems to handle such cases in terms of control and educating the public. We work with them to provide the systems where necessary. Malaria is preventable, it’s treatable. The issue of people migrating in larger numbers from different parts of the world does increase the risk of disease transmission. What we see with people coming from Venezuela was expected in a way.

“Malaria can be fatal, but that is rarely so with prompt detection and treatment so be aware of the signs and symptoms – fever, nausea, vomiting and pain. Go to the health centre where you can be treated and also advise families as to ways to prevent spread.

“Prevent getting bitten by the Anopheles mosquito which is different from the Aedes Aegypti mosquito that spreads dengue, Chikungunya and Zika. The Anopheles bites mostly at night which could be prevented by sleeping under a net,” Hospedales said.

There are four different malaria parasites that can be transmitted by the bites: falciparum, vivax, ovale and malariae, in order of severity.

TT had seen an average of 25 cases of malaria each year coming out of Guyana and Venezuela. Last year there were 38 cases, an increase of 18 cases. There were 36 imported cases, which meant they were people who came to TT with malaria. One came from Ghana, three from Guyana, 32 from Venezuela, and two were locally acquired cases.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had said while there had been an increase in the number of imported cases, there was no need for panic. The increase was from the influx of the number of Venezuelans and Guyanese coming into TT. Malaria was endemic in these and African countries, while dengue was endemic in TT.

To determine if someone had contracted malaria, blood smears are done. Six negative blood smears are needed to ensure that someone is clear of the virus.

After the first negative result the person would be deemed unable to transmit the virus, and would be nursed under a bed net. If left untreated, one could develop complications and die.