Cop shoots, kills man in Chaguanas

File photo

POLICE are on the scene at Montrose in Chaguanas where a policeman shot and killed a man.

The deceased is yet to be identified. Reports are the man pointed a firearm at the police who became fearful for his life and shot him.

The incident happened at about 10.45 am and no one else was injured. Only on Thursday, police shot and killed Muhammed Allan, 24, at Crown Trace in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Police shot Allan after he allegedly pulled out a gun when police stopped him in a van he was driving. Police alleged that Allan is a member of the Unruly Isis gang, a claim which relatives denied. Relatives, in turn, accused police of murdering Allan. The Police Complaints Authority is investigating Allan’s killing.