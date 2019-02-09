Comets open title defence against Victoria

DEFENDING TT Cricket Board National League Premiership One champions Alescon Comets will start this season's title defence against Victoria at home at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, today.

The official opening of the 2019 National League will be held from 9.30 am at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground. The match bowls off at 10am.

The eight teams will play a round-robin tournament until the end of April, with the team earning the most points being crowned the champion.

The premier match of the opening round is the encounter between powerhouse teams PowerGen and Queen's Park at the former's home ground in Penal. Queen's Park showed form recently by winning the UWI-UNICOM T20 title last month, and will be hoping to take that type of performance into the two-day format. Close by at the Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal, Clarke Road will welcome Merry Boys.

In the last match of the round, losing UWI T20 finalists El Socorro Youth Movement will play Central Sports at Invaders Ground in Felicity. The premiership 50-over tournament will bowl off next weekend and will run until May 19.

ROUND ONE FIXTURES (All matches start at 10 am)

PowerGen vs Queen's Park One, PowerGen Ground, Penal

Clarke Road vs Merry Boys, Wilson Road Recreation Ground, Penal

Alescon Comets vs Victoria, Pierre Road, Charlieville

Central Sports vs El Socorro Youth Movement, Invaders Ground, Felicity