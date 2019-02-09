Cariah takes four but Nurse defies Red Force

Red Force spinner Yannic Cariah took four wickets yesterday against Barbados. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

AN UNBROKEN 108-run eighth wicket partnership between the Barbados Pride duo Ashley Nurse and Tevyn Walcott frustrated the TT Red Force during the last session of day two in the West Indies Four-Day Championships at Kensington Oval in Barbados, yesterday. However, the Red Force still hold the advantage as the Pride trail by 120 runs with three wickets in hand.

The Pride closed the day on 238 for seven in the first innings, after dismissing Red Force for 358 during the first session. It was a see-saw battle throughout the day.

After resuming the day's play on 316/8 in the first innings Red Force added 42 more runs to push the score past 350 before being dismissed. Anderson Phillip scored 22 off 20 deliveries to help boost the team's total. Bowling for the Pride, fast bowler Marquino Mindley grabbed 5/78 in 20 overs, Chemar Holder took 2/68 and Kevin Stoute ended with 2/38.

In response, the Pride lost Rashidi Boucher cheaply for 12 before fighting back with a 95-run partnership between Shayne Moseley and Aaron Jones that put the Pride in a solid position at 119/1.

All-rounder Yannic Cariah then swung the match dramatically in the Red Force favour with his leg-breaks as the Pride lost six wickets for 11 runs. Cariah grabbed four of the six wickets including the scalps of Jones and Moseley. Fast bowler Ravi Rampaul also took two wickets to help reduce the Pride to 130/7. Moseley struck 56 off 149 balls with seven fours and Jones cracked 45 from 110 deliveries.

Red Force were hoping for a massive first innings lead but Nurse and Walcott had other ideas. The duo defiantly put on more than 100 to guide the home team to the close. Nurse slammed three fours and five sixes in his knock of 71 not out off 80 deliveries and Walcott supported with 34 not out off 106 balls. Cariah ended the day with 4/43 in 16 overs and Rampaul finished with 2/26.

The match continues today from 10 am.

SUMMARISED SCORE:

TT Red Force 358 (Lendl Simmons 138, Jason Mohammed 121; Marquino Mindley 5/78, Chemar Holder 2/68, Kevin Stoute 2/38) vs Barbados Pride 238/7 (Ashley Nurse 71 not out, Shayne Moseley 56, Aaron Jones 45, Tevyn Walcott 34 not out, Yannic Cariah 4/43, Ravi Rampaul 2/26).