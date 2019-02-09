Bermudez netballers streaking in alternative division

BERMUDEZ have won three in a row in the Courts All Sectors Netball League alternative division, scraping past USC 20-18 on Thursday. The win continues the good run for Bermudez since their solitary defeat two weeks ago.

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, Shanequa Griffith scored 12 goals in 21 attempts, while Nicola Solomon contributed with 7/13, helping Bermudez to overturn a one point half-time deficit.

Michelle Williams, however, scored a match-high 15/20 but was unable to carry USC out of a slump of three matches without a win.

Both Bermudez and USC played their second match in three days. Bermudez were off a 25-8 win over TT Post on Tuesday, while USC and PYC played to a 17-17 draw, the only tie for the season in all four divisions of play.

Also on Thursday, Jabloteh recorded their first win in the division after five attempts and by the narrowest margins, sneaking past Defence Force 16-10. Nissy De Peza scored 10/21 for the winners, while Nickeisha Peters Williams led Defence Force with 17/26.

In the day's first match, UWI (Y) – led by Sidoney Duncan with 17/26 – defeated a struggling Las Lomas 24-19.

Premiership division and championship division matches will continue today at the same venue, beginning with a clash between Defence Force and Jabloteh in the Championship at 12.30 pm.

Today's fixtures:

Defence Force vs Jabloteh, Championship Division, 12.30 pm

Defence Force vs UTC, Premiership Division, 1.45 pm

Bermudez vs Miscellaneous, Championship Division, 3 pm

Las Lomas vs Police, Premiership Division, 4.15 pm

Fire vs PYC, Premiership Division, 5.30 pm