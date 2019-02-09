Aloes: Revue runs as long as money lasts

Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osouna, manager of Kalypso Revue.

The Kalypso Revue opened on Friday night and will run for as long as it can with the money it has.

Calypso tent manager Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osouna indicated that approximately $500,000 was needed to sustain the tent until Carnival Friday.

He said the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts promised the tent some funding but he had yet to receive it. “They said they had some money and they don’t know how much it is. They did the same thing last year – they didn’t know how much or when we getting it. I don’t have a clue of what’s going on... I need all I could get.”

Despite the lack of certainty, Osouna refused to stress over the immediate lack of funds as he believed the tent would receive it eventually. The National Lotteries Control Board is its sole sponsor to date.

He said the opening at the Arima Velodrome had a “fair, decent” crowd and a “very good programme” so the tent would carry on for as long as possible. “We go fight up and see how far we could go with it.”

The tent moved to its Port of Spain base at SWWTU hall on Wrightson Road with its first show on Saturday night and all shows will take place there for the season.

In addition to the usual calypso fare, Kalypso Revue would host a Valentine’s Day special, on February 14, where patrons would be treated to ballads by Osouna and Timothy “Baron” Watkins. Two people would also be allowed to enter on one ticket and there would be roses and cocktails for the ladies.

In addition, February 15 would be judges night at the tent when judges would attend to judge calypsonians for Calypso Fiesta, the Calypso Monarch semi-finals. Osouna asked that patrons come out and support their favourite artistes.