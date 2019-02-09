Abdulah: Petrotrin closure boomerang on Rowley

In this January 13, 2019 file photo MSJ leader David Abdulah addresses a media conference at the party's head office in San Fernando. FILE PHOTO

The MSJ continued the third leg of its Caravan for Justice motorcade today as it continued to highlight several social issues including fuel shortages, then rising cost of food and runaway crime.

MSJ leader David Abdulah addressed a media conference prior to the start of motorcade which was expected to travel through the communities of Princes Town, Rio Claro, Mayaro, Manzanilla and Sangre Grande.

Regarding the closure of the Pointe-a- Pierre oil refinery, he said that decision has “boomeranged’ on Petrotrin’s board of directors and the Dr Keith Rowley-led Government.

“That action has begun to boomerang because you have seen they are now having problems with cash flow for Paria to get money on time to pay the suppliers which is BP, so the country is going to be suffering.”

Asked about the Prime Minister's statements during the recently concluded energy conference in which he said Government was giving the OWTU first preference to operate the refinery, although interest had been received from 50 persons/ organisations, Abdulah said, “Well we have to hold the Prime Minister to his word.”

“I am not party to the whole process that is between the union and the Petrotrin subsidiary with respect to the refinery but the Prime Minister made several pronouncements including his first one in August of last year so let us wait and see and hold the government to its word.”

“If the Government breaks its word then the country would judge that, if it holds its word, then polled will assess that. Let us see what emerges from the process.”