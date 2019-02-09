32 illegal immigrants arrested in Penal

Police have arrested 32 illegal immigrants and three other people for gaming offences during a seven-hour exercise on Friday in Penal.

Thirty-one are Venezuelans and the other, a Guyanese. Police from the South Western Division and Immigration Division began the exercise at about 2 pm and it ended at 9 pm. Twenty-three of the immigrants were arrested in a bar and seven at a house in Suchit Trace.

Insp Neemai, Sgts Gookool and Persad and Cpl Rajkumar coordinated the exercise. Nine people were given notices to leave and were allowed to do so.

Up to today, all of the detained immigrants remained in custody at different police stations. Once charged, they will appear before a Siparia magistrate.