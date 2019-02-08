Teen killed after fight

Police believe the murder of an 18-year-old Macoya woman was linked to a street fight last week.

According to police, at around 10.30 pm on Thursday, Maria Neptune of Macoya Settlement, was gunned down near her home.

Neighbours reported hearing gunfire and called the police.

She was taken to the Mt Hope hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Neptune may have been killed as revenge for the fight.

More as this becomes available.