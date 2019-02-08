Sando starved of Carnival funds

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello dances during a midday concert on High street. Photo by Kalifa Sarah Clyne

THERE are 23 days before Carnival Monday brings mud, paint and music to the nation's roads, yet the city of San Fernando has received no funding from the National Carnival Commission (NCC) for its celebrations.

Despite this, San fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, in a partnership with the TT Police Service, brought calypso, soca, steelband and smiles to people working and shopping in the southern city during an impromptu pre-Carnival concert at the top of High Street.

The concert saw the TTPS band, together with a few calypsonians performing for the crowd. Asked about the event, Regrello clarified that it was not a launch of San Fernando Carinival, but instead a concert to create a feeling and energy that Carnival is coming.

"We want to say to the people of TT that Carnival is alive in San Fernando," Regrello said. Asked if he had been given any indication of when or if funds would be released, he said they expected this to happen by next Tuesday.