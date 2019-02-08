Protected animals tied to trees in Moruga rescued, man fined $35,000

Sloth rescued.

POLICE and a team of game wardens have rescued several protected animals in cages, and others tied to trees in the yard of a house in L’Anse Mitan Road, Moruga.

The animals are now being cared for at the Emperor Valley Zoo, Port of Spain. The man who captured the animals was arrested and charged.

On Thursday morning in Rio Claro, senior magistrate Nalini Singh ordered the man to pay $35,000 for having the animals. He was unable to pay and has begun serving seven months in prison.

The animals, which included a sloth, a capybara, four Hahns macaws and a capuchin monkey, were also taken to the court.

Prosecutor Sgt Toussaint told the court that acting on information, police including PCs Phagoo and Bissoon and a team of game wardens led by senior game warden Andy Singh went to the house and found the animals.

Police said the capybara was tied to a post, and the sloth and monkey were tied to trees. The macaws were in a cage in the yard.

The man is the first person to be charged since the Conservation of Wildlife Act was amended. The maximum fine for having a protected animal is now $10,000 and he was fined $5,000 on seven charges.