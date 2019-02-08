Mayor: More police in PoS

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said it he hoped the increase of police officers within the capital city would make visitors and citizens feel safer.

In an interview with today, Martinez said the city police service was recently staffed with some new and young recruits.

Martinez said in keeping with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith’s plan to bring back policing into the streets, citizens would see an increase of officers in the city.

“We will support the process because we will like our citizens and visitors to feel a lot safer when they use the city and that will have good relations between the two and at the same time it will uplift the whole pride and joy of Port of Spain.”