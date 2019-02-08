MY HARD LUCK LIFE National awardee begs for help

USE SMALL WITHIN STORY John Julien, national award winner.

JOHN Julien was once hailed as a hero and received a national award.

Now Julien, who lives in Malick, and who has also struggled with homelessness and poverty, is appealing for help in finding a place to live.

Six years ago, Julien made headlines when he rescued a baby girl who was abandoned in a dumpster. He was awarded a Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) for gallantry and received a citation from then President Anthony Carmona. Today he is the one in need of help, as he lives in a cluttered workshop and has no way of moving somewhere more comfortable.

Newsday visited Julien’s makeshift home yesterday to hear more about his story and highlight his cry for help.

“I wasn’t able to find a steady income for some years now,” said Julien, 57. “By trade I’m a repair man, I fix stoves, electronics – all different kinds of things – and I can do a lot of different manual labour. But the jobs just aren’t coming the way they used to.

“I have grown children now. They help out however they can, and I am grateful for it, but they have their own lives now. Right now I just want the opportunity to work and provide for myself. I don’t want much, just the necessities.”

Julien said despite repeated attempts to make contact with the foster parents of the baby he rescued in 2013, he has not been successful. The child, who would now be six, was named Destiny, as Julien himself said she was “destined to live.”

“The officers at Morvant Police Station kept saying they had an award for me, but I was never able to get it. I kept trying to find out more about the baby I found that night, but they’re not telling me much about where she is or how she’s doing.”

He said the incident was traumatic, even though he saved the baby, and is also appealing for psychological support as he was never able to put it behind him.

“As old as I am, it still drives me to tears just to remember that night. It happened so long ago, but I never expected to find a baby like that. I thought it was a kitten or a puppy someone threw away, because her cries were muffled over the scotchtape they put over her mouth. I can’t think about it without tears coming,” an emotional Julien told Newsday.

“For months after that incident I could hear that baby’s cries. I thought it would pass but it didn’t. Any time I went to any dumpster after that, I was very attentive.”

Despite the trauma of the incident, Julien said he was proud of his achievement and often polishes his medal. Despite his hardship he has never thought of trying to sell it, saying it would be “obscene” to try and pawn something that was given to him by his country.

This is in contrast to a report in 2016 in which people allegedly put national medals up for sale. Julien’s days usually include finding discarded electronics to fix and waiting in line for food at a homeless shelter in Barataria. He says while he has become something of a celebrity in his Malick community, he prefers to go out after dark when he won’t be noticed.

Despite his need for better housing, Julien maintains he does not want handouts. He is prepared to work for what he needs, if only he is given the opportunity to do so.

“I don’t want any money,” he insisted. “All I need is food, water, electricity and a better roof over my head. I can work for all of those things once I get the chance. Even if someone can provide material for me to build over this shed, I will do it.”

Julien does not own a cellphone. Anyone interested in assisting him is asked to contact Newsday’s Port of Spain office at 607-4929 for information on how to reach him.