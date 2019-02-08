Mom: ‘My son was murdered’ Police say gun pointed at them

Doreen Allan, mother of slain Muhammad Allan, remembers her last moments with her son at her home on Circular Drive, Crown Trace, Chaguanas, yesterday. PHOTO BY JEFF K. MAYERS

“My son is not a member of any gang and the police murdered him in cold blood. Why? Why?”

This was the cry of mother of five Doreen Allan, whose son was shot and killed by police yesterday morning near his Enterprise, Chaguanas home. Muhammed Allan, 24, was killed near Crown Trace.

Police said he was driving a black Hyundai Tuscon SUV when they stopped him. They said Allan pulled out a gun and they shot at him.

Investigators said Allan was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre, where he was declared dead. They said they also found a machine gun inside the car. Senior police alleged he was a member of the Unruly ISIS gang in Enterprise.

Relatives have disputed the police account. Doreen said the police had targeted her son for years. “They are saying my son is a gang member and also leads a gang. That is not true. My son is not in any gang. We have a mini-mart together and he helps me manage it.

“The police are now trying to cover it up. They murdered my son. They had no reason to kill him. He did nothing wrong.”

She said Muhammed had left home to go to a nearby car wash.

“Then I got a telephone call that he was shot by police. They killed him in his car. There were eyewitnesses around who said that my son co-operated with the policeman when he pulled him over, and yet they still killed him.”

Doreen said, for years, police had been threatening to kill her son.

“We went to the Police Complaints Authority so many times because I was so frightened that the police was going to kill him, and now it came to pass. “My son does not own a gun. There are eyewitness there who saw that he was murdered by the police,” she repeated.

She said the family was so fearful that they put CCTV cameras throughout their house.

“My son hardly left the house because he was so scared, and even inside his home he was afraid. That is why we set up cameras. But it seems as if they were just waiting on him to be alone.”

Allan was the father of a one-year-old boy.

His mother added, “Please, I am begging the Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and National Security Minister Stuart Young to look into this killing. This is murder.”