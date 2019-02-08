N Touch
Friday 8 February 2019
follow us
News

Judge releases prisoner for murder of boy, 13

KALE Jacob was 15 when he was arrested and charged with the murder of a 13-year-old schoolboy in 2009.

Last year, Jacob pleaded guilty to stabbing Maliq Hillaire at Third Avenue, Barataria, on November 20, 2009.

He was freed by a High Court judge a short while ago.

Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas imposed a 15-year sentence but deducted one-third for Jacob's guilty plea, and another year for his remorse, acknowledgment of his crime and the self-improvement courses he took while at the Youth Training Facility over the last decade and the nine years and three months he spent awaiting trial.

After the deductions, St Clair-Douglas told Jacob, “You ought to be released with immediate effect.”

Hillaire was a form one student of Barataria Secondary School and Jacob attended Malick Senior Comprehensive.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Judge releases prisoner for murder of boy, 13"

News