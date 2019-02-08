Judge releases prisoner for murder of boy, 13

KALE Jacob was 15 when he was arrested and charged with the murder of a 13-year-old schoolboy in 2009.

Last year, Jacob pleaded guilty to stabbing Maliq Hillaire at Third Avenue, Barataria, on November 20, 2009.

He was freed by a High Court judge a short while ago.

Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas imposed a 15-year sentence but deducted one-third for Jacob's guilty plea, and another year for his remorse, acknowledgment of his crime and the self-improvement courses he took while at the Youth Training Facility over the last decade and the nine years and three months he spent awaiting trial.

After the deductions, St Clair-Douglas told Jacob, “You ought to be released with immediate effect.”

Hillaire was a form one student of Barataria Secondary School and Jacob attended Malick Senior Comprehensive.